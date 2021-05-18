China Online Education Group (NYSE:COE) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

China Online Education Group (NYSE:COE) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $91.12 million-$92.04 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $97.22 million.

Shares of NYSE:COE traded down $2.62 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.88. 61,185 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,895. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.93. China Online Education Group has a 52-week low of $15.85 and a 52-week high of $31.00. The stock has a market cap of $342.63 million, a P/E ratio of 23.70 and a beta of -0.85.

China Online Education Group (NYSE:COE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. China Online Education Group had a net margin of 6.06% and a negative return on equity of 12.27%.

China Online Education Group, through its subsidiaries, provides online English language education services to students in the People's Republic of China and the Philippines. The company operates online and mobile education platforms that enable students to take live interactive English lessons with international foreign teachers.

