ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC) Price Target Cut to $11.00 by Analysts at HC Wainwright

ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC) had its target price decreased by HC Wainwright from $16.00 to $11.00 in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

CDXC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised ChromaDex from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. B. Riley lifted their target price on ChromaDex from $7.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on ChromaDex in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. They set a buy rating and a $9.00 target price for the company.

Shares of CDXC stock opened at $7.29 on Monday. ChromaDex has a 52-week low of $3.82 and a 52-week high of $23.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $495.23 million, a P/E ratio of -19.18 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.01.

ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.03). ChromaDex had a negative return on equity of 100.14% and a negative net margin of 39.86%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ChromaDex will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Stephen A. Block sold 20,000 shares of ChromaDex stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.17, for a total value of $263,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $647,529.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert N. Fried purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.65 per share, for a total transaction of $66,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 882,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,869,030.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 12.92% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of ChromaDex in the 1st quarter valued at $38,587,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ChromaDex by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,172,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,630,000 after acquiring an additional 275,467 shares during the period. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ChromaDex by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,083,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,198,000 after acquiring an additional 179,701 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ChromaDex by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 735,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,871,000 after acquiring an additional 79,312 shares during the period. Finally, Sycale Advisors NY LLC increased its holdings in shares of ChromaDex by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Sycale Advisors NY LLC now owns 714,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,429,000 after acquiring an additional 142,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.74% of the company’s stock.

About ChromaDex

ChromaDex Corporation operates as a bioscience company focusing on healthy aging. The company operates through three segments: Consumer products; Ingredients; and Analytical Reference Standards and Services. It researches on nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD+); provides finished dietary supplement products that contain its proprietary ingredients directly to consumers, as well as to distributors; and develops and commercializes proprietary-based ingredient technologies and supplies these ingredients as raw materials to the manufacturers of consumer products.

