CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX) Price Target Raised to C$23.00

CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX) had its price objective lifted by CIBC from C$21.00 to C$23.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. CIBC currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

CIXX has been the subject of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of CI Financial from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of CI Financial from C$22.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CI Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of CI Financial from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of CI Financial from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $24.31.

Get CI Financial alerts:

Shares of CIXX opened at $18.03 on Friday. CI Financial has a 1-year low of $11.68 and a 1-year high of $18.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.82.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.1488 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. This is an increase from CI Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in CI Financial by 44.8% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD lifted its stake in CI Financial by 7.3% in the first quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 13,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in CI Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of CI Financial by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH now owns 30,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 8,734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CI Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $145,000. Institutional investors own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

About CI Financial

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

Featured Story: Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for CI Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CI Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.