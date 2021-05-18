CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX) Reaches New 1-Year High Following Dividend Announcement

CI Financial Corp (NYSE:CIXX) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday after the company announced a dividend. The stock traded as high as $18.05 and last traded at $17.99, with a volume of 4177 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.26.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.1488 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. This is a positive change from CI Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on CI Financial from C$26.50 to C$27.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. TD Securities lifted their price target on CI Financial from C$22.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays lifted their price target on CI Financial from C$23.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on CI Financial from C$23.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised CI Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CI Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.31.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.82.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of CI Financial by 44.8% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the period. Guinness Asset Management LTD grew its stake in shares of CI Financial by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 13,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CI Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of CI Financial by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH now owns 30,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 8,734 shares during the period. Finally, Hilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CI Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $145,000. 0.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CI Financial Company Profile (NYSE:CIXX)

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

