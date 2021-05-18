CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX) Sees Large Volume Increase

CI Financial Corp (NYSE:CIXX) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 4,917 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 56,081 shares.The stock last traded at $18.03 and had previously closed at $17.99.

CIXX has been the subject of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of CI Financial from C$26.50 to C$27.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of CI Financial from C$22.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. CIBC upped their price target on shares of CI Financial from C$21.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of CI Financial from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of CI Financial from C$23.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CI Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.31.

Get CI Financial alerts:

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.82.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.1488 dividend. This is a positive change from CI Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CI Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of CI Financial by 44.8% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CI Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $145,000. Unigestion Holding SA acquired a new stake in shares of CI Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $161,000. Finally, Guinness Asset Management LTD bought a new stake in CI Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $152,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

CI Financial Company Profile (NYSE:CIXX)

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

Read More: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for CI Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CI Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.