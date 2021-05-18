CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $20.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “CI Financial Corp. offer asset management and wealth management advisory services. CI Financial Corp. is based in Toronto, Canada. “

Several other research analysts also recently commented on CIXX. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on CI Financial from C$26.50 to C$27.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Scotiabank raised their price objective on CI Financial from C$22.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on CI Financial from C$23.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. CIBC raised their price objective on CI Financial from C$21.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on CI Financial from C$23.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. CI Financial currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $24.31.

NYSE CIXX opened at $18.03 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.82. CI Financial has a 52 week low of $11.68 and a 52 week high of $18.05.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.1488 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This is a boost from CI Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in CI Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in CI Financial by 44.8% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in CI Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Unigestion Holding SA purchased a new position in CI Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Finally, Guinness Asset Management LTD purchased a new position in shares of CI Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $152,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

CI Financial Company Profile

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

