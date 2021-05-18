CI Financial (TSE:CIX) Price Target Raised to C$24.00 at TD Securities

CI Financial (TSE:CIX) had its price objective hoisted by TD Securities from C$22.00 to C$24.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a na rating and issued a C$23.00 price target (up previously from C$22.00) on shares of CI Financial in a report on Friday, February 12th. Desjardins raised shares of CI Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of CI Financial from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of CI Financial from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of CI Financial from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$24.50.

Get CI Financial alerts:

CIX opened at C$21.70 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$19.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$17.69. CI Financial has a 52 week low of C$14.79 and a 52 week high of C$21.85. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.47 billion and a PE ratio of 9.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.93.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. CI Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.86%.

In other news, Director William Thomas Holland acquired 50,000 shares of CI Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$17.40 per share, with a total value of C$870,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 656,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$11,430,408. Also, Director Thomas Pinaud Muir acquired 35,000 shares of CI Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$21.80 per share, for a total transaction of C$763,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,000 shares in the company, valued at C$763,000. Insiders purchased a total of 152,500 shares of company stock worth $2,843,000 over the last three months.

About CI Financial

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

Featured Article: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Receive News & Ratings for CI Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CI Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.