Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) Trading Down 2.9%

Shares of Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR) dropped 2.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $100.68 and last traded at $100.68. Approximately 901 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 94,408 shares. The stock had previously closed at $103.70.
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CMPR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cimpress from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Truist lifted their target price on Cimpress from $112.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th.
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.18. The stock has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.22, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.56.
In other news, CEO Robert S. Keane sold 1,655 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.97, for a total transaction of $162,140.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert S. Keane sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.09, for a total value of $196,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,248 shares of company stock worth $3,864,223. Company insiders own 18.50% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its stake in shares of Cimpress by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 5,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cimpress by 0.8% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,009 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,508,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cimpress by 0.7% in the first quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 27,123 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,716,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Cimpress by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,555 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in shares of Cimpress by 4.2% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 5,938 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.99% of the company’s stock.
Cimpress Company Profile (NASDAQ:CMPR)
Cimpress plc provides various mass customization services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Vistaprint, PrintBrothers, The Print Group, National Pen, and All Other Businesses. It offers printed and digital marketing products; Internet-based canvas-print wall dÃ©cor, business signage, and other printed products; Web-to print products, including multi-page brochures, folders, flyers, business cards, signs, leaflets, booklets, posters, letterheads, and banners, as well as customized beverage cans; and printed materials, such as signage, print, advertising materials, corporate-wear, and promotional gifts.
