Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) Trading Down 2.9%

Shares of Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR) dropped 2.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $100.68 and last traded at $100.68. Approximately 901 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 94,408 shares. The stock had previously closed at $103.70.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CMPR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cimpress from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Truist lifted their target price on Cimpress from $112.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.18. The stock has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.22, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.56.

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported ($1.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.98). Cimpress had a net margin of 2.16% and a negative return on equity of 11.21%. The business had revenue of $578.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $500.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cimpress plc will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Robert S. Keane sold 1,655 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.97, for a total transaction of $162,140.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert S. Keane sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.09, for a total value of $196,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,248 shares of company stock worth $3,864,223. Company insiders own 18.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its stake in shares of Cimpress by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 5,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cimpress by 0.8% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,009 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,508,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cimpress by 0.7% in the first quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 27,123 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,716,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Cimpress by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,555 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in shares of Cimpress by 4.2% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 5,938 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

Cimpress Company Profile (NASDAQ:CMPR)

Cimpress plc provides various mass customization services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Vistaprint, PrintBrothers, The Print Group, National Pen, and All Other Businesses. It offers printed and digital marketing products; Internet-based canvas-print wall dÃ©cor, business signage, and other printed products; Web-to print products, including multi-page brochures, folders, flyers, business cards, signs, leaflets, booklets, posters, letterheads, and banners, as well as customized beverage cans; and printed materials, such as signage, print, advertising materials, corporate-wear, and promotional gifts.

