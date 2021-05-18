Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) Director Charles Odell Schiff Sells 10,100 Shares

Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) Director Charles Odell Schiff sold 10,100 shares of Cincinnati Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.82, for a total transaction of $1,210,182.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CINF traded down $0.96 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $119.24. The stock had a trading volume of 463,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 837,527. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $19.21 billion, a PE ratio of 24.78 and a beta of 0.59. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a one year low of $51.21 and a one year high of $122.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $110.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.18.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2349.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 16th. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.00%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Cincinnati Financial from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $88.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Cincinnati Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.75.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 0.5% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 16,854 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV boosted its position in Cincinnati Financial by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 4,517 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in Cincinnati Financial by 8.8% in the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,230 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 4.0% in the first quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 2,859 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 4.9% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,580 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. 65.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiary, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

