Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell Initiates Coverage on TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP)

Posted by on May 18th, 2021

Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP) in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on TuSimple in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They set a buy rating for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on TuSimple in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They set a buy rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on TuSimple in a research note on Sunday, May 9th. They set an outperform rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on TuSimple in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They set an overweight rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on TuSimple in a research note on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $54.36.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSP opened at $36.00 on Monday. TuSimple has a 12-month low of $32.13 and a 12-month high of $41.50.

In related news, Director Karen C. Francis bought 7,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $40.00 per share, for a total transaction of $285,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Patrick Dillon bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $40.00 per share, with a total value of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at $100,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

About TuSimple

TuSimple Holdings Inc, an autonomous technology company, develops autonomous technology specifically designed for semi-trucks in the United States and internationally. It intends to produce a line of purpose-built (Level 4) L4 autonomous semi-trucks for the North American market. The company operates its Autonomous Freight Network (AFN) L4 autonomous semi-trucks equipped with its autonomous driving technology.

Read More: What is the Federal Reserve?

Analyst Recommendations for TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP)

Receive News & Ratings for TuSimple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TuSimple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit