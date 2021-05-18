Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell Initiates Coverage on TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP)

Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP) in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on TuSimple in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They set a buy rating for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on TuSimple in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They set a buy rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on TuSimple in a research note on Sunday, May 9th. They set an outperform rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on TuSimple in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They set an overweight rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on TuSimple in a research note on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $54.36.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSP opened at $36.00 on Monday. TuSimple has a 12-month low of $32.13 and a 12-month high of $41.50.

In related news, Director Karen C. Francis bought 7,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $40.00 per share, for a total transaction of $285,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Patrick Dillon bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $40.00 per share, with a total value of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at $100,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

About TuSimple

TuSimple Holdings Inc, an autonomous technology company, develops autonomous technology specifically designed for semi-trucks in the United States and internationally. It intends to produce a line of purpose-built (Level 4) L4 autonomous semi-trucks for the North American market. The company operates its Autonomous Freight Network (AFN) L4 autonomous semi-trucks equipped with its autonomous driving technology.

