Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Posted by on May 18th, 2021

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) posted its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Clearside Biomedical had a negative net margin of 144.47% and a negative return on equity of 153.41%.

Shares of Clearside Biomedical stock traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $2.38. The company had a trading volume of 241,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 561,255. Clearside Biomedical has a 52 week low of $1.25 and a 52 week high of $4.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The company has a market cap of $137.04 million, a PE ratio of -7.44 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.73.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Clearside Biomedical from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Clearside Biomedical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.00.

Clearside Biomedical Company Profile

Clearside Biomedical, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the developing and delivering treatments that restore and preserve vision for people with serious eye diseases. Its product includes CLS-AX, an axitinib for suprachoroidal injection which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial. It also develops XIPERE, a triamcinolone acetonide suprachoroidal injectable suspension for the treatment of macular edema associated with uveitis, diabetic macular edema, and macular edema associated with retinal vein occlusion.

Earnings History for Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD)

