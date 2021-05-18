Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) posted its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Clearside Biomedical had a negative net margin of 144.47% and a negative return on equity of 153.41%.

Shares of Clearside Biomedical stock traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $2.38. The company had a trading volume of 241,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 561,255. Clearside Biomedical has a 52 week low of $1.25 and a 52 week high of $4.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The company has a market cap of $137.04 million, a PE ratio of -7.44 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.73.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Clearside Biomedical from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Clearside Biomedical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.00.

Clearside Biomedical, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the developing and delivering treatments that restore and preserve vision for people with serious eye diseases. Its product includes CLS-AX, an axitinib for suprachoroidal injection which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial. It also develops XIPERE, a triamcinolone acetonide suprachoroidal injectable suspension for the treatment of macular edema associated with uveitis, diabetic macular edema, and macular edema associated with retinal vein occlusion.

