CloakCoin (CLOAK) Trading Down 18.3% This Week

CloakCoin (CURRENCY:CLOAK) traded up 28.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 18th. CloakCoin has a market cap of $5.83 million and $13,148.00 worth of CloakCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CloakCoin coin can currently be bought for about $1.03 or 0.00002395 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, CloakCoin has traded 18.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About CloakCoin

CloakCoin (CRYPTO:CLOAK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 3rd, 2014. CloakCoin’s total supply is 5,644,018 coins. CloakCoin’s official message board is www.cloakcoin.com/en/blog . The Reddit community for CloakCoin is /r/Cloak_Coin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for CloakCoin is www.cloakcoin.com . CloakCoin’s official Twitter account is @CloakCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CloakCoin (CLOAK) is an X13 crypto coin that is attempting to introduce anonymity features via exchanges. The team has a core set of four developers workig to implement these attributes. The PoW block reward is a flat 496 coins and will stop after seven days where PoS takes precedence at 6% per annum. There was no premine and the block time is set to 60 seconds. “

CloakCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CloakCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CloakCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CloakCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

