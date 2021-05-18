CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.83.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of CNO Financial Group from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of CNO Financial Group from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of CNO Financial Group from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of CNO Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st.

Get CNO Financial Group alerts:

In other CNO Financial Group news, SVP John R. Kline sold 9,757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.79, for a total transaction of $241,876.03. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 77,108 shares in the company, valued at $1,911,507.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles J. Jacklin sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total transaction of $69,687.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 130,115 shares of company stock worth $3,347,578. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CNO. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in CNO Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth about $37,324,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in CNO Financial Group by 6.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,584,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $402,843,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012,179 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in CNO Financial Group by 75.0% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,613,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,874,000 after purchasing an additional 691,387 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group by 174.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 886,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,704,000 after buying an additional 563,151 shares during the period. Finally, Bragg Financial Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group by 273.0% during the first quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 570,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,855,000 after buying an additional 417,473 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNO opened at $27.78 on Tuesday. CNO Financial Group has a 52-week low of $12.88 and a 52-week high of $27.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.51. The stock has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 1.41.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.06. CNO Financial Group had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CNO Financial Group will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This is a positive change from CNO Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. CNO Financial Group’s payout ratio is 26.67%.

CNO Financial Group Company Profile

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, and other insurance products for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It offers Medicare supplement, supplemental health, and long-term care insurance policies; life insurance; and annuities, as well as Medicare advantage plans to individuals through phone, online, mail, and face-to-face.

Featured Story: What are the benefits of momentum investing?

Receive News & Ratings for CNO Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNO Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.