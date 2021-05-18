CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Posted by on May 18th, 2021

Shares of CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.83.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of CNO Financial Group from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of CNO Financial Group from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of CNO Financial Group from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of CNO Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st.

In other CNO Financial Group news, SVP John R. Kline sold 9,757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.79, for a total transaction of $241,876.03. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 77,108 shares in the company, valued at $1,911,507.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles J. Jacklin sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total transaction of $69,687.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 130,115 shares of company stock worth $3,347,578. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CNO. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in CNO Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth about $37,324,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in CNO Financial Group by 6.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,584,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $402,843,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012,179 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in CNO Financial Group by 75.0% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,613,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,874,000 after purchasing an additional 691,387 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group by 174.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 886,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,704,000 after buying an additional 563,151 shares during the period. Finally, Bragg Financial Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group by 273.0% during the first quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 570,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,855,000 after buying an additional 417,473 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNO opened at $27.78 on Tuesday. CNO Financial Group has a 52-week low of $12.88 and a 52-week high of $27.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.51. The stock has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 1.41.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.06. CNO Financial Group had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CNO Financial Group will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This is a positive change from CNO Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. CNO Financial Group’s payout ratio is 26.67%.

CNO Financial Group Company Profile

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, and other insurance products for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It offers Medicare supplement, supplemental health, and long-term care insurance policies; life insurance; and annuities, as well as Medicare advantage plans to individuals through phone, online, mail, and face-to-face.

Featured Story: What are the benefits of momentum investing?

Receive News & Ratings for CNO Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNO Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit