Coca-Cola European Partners (NYSE:CCEP) Upgraded at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Coca-Cola European Partners (NYSE:CCEP) from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has $75.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on CCEP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of Coca-Cola European Partners in a research note on Friday, February 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Coca-Cola European Partners in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Citigroup upgraded shares of Coca-Cola European Partners from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Coca-Cola European Partners in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They set a neutral rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Coca-Cola European Partners from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Coca-Cola European Partners presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $53.97.

CCEP stock opened at $61.43 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Coca-Cola European Partners has a 52-week low of $34.02 and a 52-week high of $61.95. The firm has a market cap of $29.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.71 and a beta of 0.78.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCEP. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola European Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola European Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola European Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola European Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola European Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors own 23.70% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola European Partners Company Profile

Coca-Cola European Partners plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. The company offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, flavored water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

