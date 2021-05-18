Cocrystal Pharma (NASDAQ:COCP) Releases Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Cocrystal Pharma (NASDAQ:COCP) issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cocrystal Pharma had a negative return on equity of 25.81% and a negative net margin of 2,938.09%.

Shares of COCP stock traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $1.16. 4,929,998 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,645,137. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.06 million, a P/E ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 1.46. Cocrystal Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $0.76 and a fifty-two week high of $3.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.30 and a 200 day moving average of $1.54.

Get Cocrystal Pharma alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Raymond F. Schinazi sold 575,000 shares of Cocrystal Pharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.95, for a total value of $1,696,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,674,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,641,132. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cocrystal Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th.

About Cocrystal Pharma

Cocrystal Pharma, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of antiviral therapeutic treatments for serious and/or chronic viral diseases. It employs structure-based technologies to create antiviral drugs primarily to treat hepatitis C virus (HCV), influenza virus, coronavirus, and norovirus infections.

See Also: Investing in Growth Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Cocrystal Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cocrystal Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.