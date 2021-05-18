Cogent Biosciences, Inc. Expected to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of ($0.23) Per Share (NASDAQ:COGT)

Cogent Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:COGT) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Cogent Biosciences in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 12th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Raymond now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings of ($0.23) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.21). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Cogent Biosciences’ FY2021 earnings at ($1.08) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.47) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.54) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.33) EPS.

Get Cogent Biosciences alerts:

Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The technology company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.06). Cogent Biosciences had a negative net margin of 264.14% and a negative return on equity of 100.89%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cogent Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.55.

Shares of Cogent Biosciences stock opened at $8.20 on Monday. Cogent Biosciences has a 1 year low of $2.20 and a 1 year high of $52.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.16 million, a P/E ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 3.13.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of COGT. New Leaf Venture Partners L.L.C. boosted its stake in Cogent Biosciences by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. New Leaf Venture Partners L.L.C. now owns 501,530 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,403,000 after acquiring an additional 12,150 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cogent Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Cogent Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at $148,000. Gainplan LLC acquired a new position in Cogent Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth $168,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Cogent Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth $364,000.

In other news, CFO John L. Green sold 17,813 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.86, for a total transaction of $157,823.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 31.50% of the company’s stock.

About Cogent Biosciences

Cogent Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing precision therapies to treat genetically defined diseases. Its lead product candidate includes CGT9486, a selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor designed to inhibit the KIT D816V mutation that drives systemic mastocytosis, as well as other mutations in KIT exon 17, which are found in patients with advanced gastrointestinal stromal tumors.

Further Reading: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Cogent Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cogent Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.