CohBar (NASDAQ:CWBR) Releases Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

CohBar (NASDAQ:CWBR) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

CWBR opened at $1.22 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 10.26, a quick ratio of 10.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $75.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.59 and a beta of 2.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.44. CohBar has a 12-month low of $0.85 and a 12-month high of $2.84.

CWBR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Aegis reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CohBar in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Maxim Group started coverage on shares of CohBar in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock. Chardan Capital upped their price objective on shares of CohBar from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CohBar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. CohBar currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.42.

CohBar, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses in the research and development of mitochondria based therapeutics (MBTs) for the treatment of chronic and age-related diseases. The company develops MBTs to treat non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), obesity, fatty liver disease, idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, type 2 diabetes mellitus, acute respiratory distress syndrome, cancer, atherosclerosis, cardiovascular, and neurodegenerative diseases, such as Alzheimer's disease.

