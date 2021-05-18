CohBar (NASDAQ:CWBR) Releases Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Posted by on May 18th, 2021

CohBar (NASDAQ:CWBR) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

CWBR opened at $1.22 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 10.26, a quick ratio of 10.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $75.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.59 and a beta of 2.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.44. CohBar has a 12-month low of $0.85 and a 12-month high of $2.84.

CWBR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Aegis reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CohBar in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Maxim Group started coverage on shares of CohBar in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock. Chardan Capital upped their price objective on shares of CohBar from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CohBar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. CohBar currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.42.

About CohBar

CohBar, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses in the research and development of mitochondria based therapeutics (MBTs) for the treatment of chronic and age-related diseases. The company develops MBTs to treat non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), obesity, fatty liver disease, idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, type 2 diabetes mellitus, acute respiratory distress syndrome, cancer, atherosclerosis, cardiovascular, and neurodegenerative diseases, such as Alzheimer's disease.

Featured Article: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Earnings History for CohBar (NASDAQ:CWBR)

Receive News & Ratings for CohBar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CohBar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit