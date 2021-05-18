Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) CEO Matthew L. Trerotola Sells 200,000 Shares of Stock

Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) CEO Matthew L. Trerotola sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total value of $8,628,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 505,708 shares in the company, valued at $21,816,243.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NYSE CFX opened at $44.09 on Tuesday. Colfax Co. has a 12 month low of $24.70 and a 12 month high of $50.26. The company has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -881.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.50.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $879.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $841.42 million. Colfax had a positive return on equity of 6.04% and a negative net margin of 0.24%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Colfax Co. will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CFX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Colfax from $35.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, February 22nd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Colfax from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Colfax from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. TheStreet upgraded Colfax from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price target (down from $48.00) on shares of Colfax in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.45.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc increased its position in Colfax by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 31,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Colfax by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Colfax by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 31,552 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,382,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Colfax by 151.4% during the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 729 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of Colfax by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 13,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $602,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. 99.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Colfax Company Profile

Colfax Corporation operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Fabrication Technology and Medical Technology. The Fabrication Technology segment formulates, develops, manufactures, and supplies consumable products and equipment, including cutting, joining, and automated welding products, as well as gas control equipment.

