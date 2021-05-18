Collective Market Capitalization Achieves $348,554.13 (CO2)

Collective (CURRENCY:CO2) traded 4.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on May 18th. During the last seven days, Collective has traded down 22.3% against the US dollar. One Collective coin can currently be purchased for about $2.26 or 0.00005251 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Collective has a market capitalization of $348,554.13 and $616.00 worth of Collective was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Collective alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.69 or 0.00089952 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 19.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00004753 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.57 or 0.00022251 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002327 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $601.25 or 0.01397896 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002327 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.37 or 0.00117103 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,761.45 or 0.11070353 BTC.

Collective Coin Profile

Collective (CO2) is a coin. Collective’s total supply is 505,213 coins and its circulating supply is 154,337 coins. Collective’s official Twitter account is @InfoClimatecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “ClimateCoin aims to create a decentralized carbon credits portal. Carbon credits is a mechanism that will work as a compensation system balancing between new GHGs emissions and corresponding quantities of certified mitigations. Any entity can purchase these carbon credits to offset their duties regarding the GHGs emissions. ClimateCoin is an ERC-20 compliant token and will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Collective Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Collective directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Collective should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Collective using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Collective Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Collective and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.