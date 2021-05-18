Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI) to Issue Semi-annual Dividend of $0.05

Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) announced a semi-annual dividend on Monday, May 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th.

Colliers International Group has a payout ratio of 2.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Colliers International Group to earn $2.53 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.10 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 4.0%.

CIGI opened at $108.03 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.81 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $106.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.94. Colliers International Group has a 12-month low of $46.45 and a 12-month high of $120.30.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $1.01. Colliers International Group had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 2.27%. The business had revenue of $774.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $690.37 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Colliers International Group will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on CIGI. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Colliers International Group from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Colliers International Group in a report on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $101.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet cut Colliers International Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Colliers International Group in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Colliers International Group from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.17.

Colliers International Group Company Profile

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers sales brokerage services, which include purchases and sales, debt placement, equity capital raising, market value opinions, acquisition advisory, and transaction management services; and lease brokerage services comprising landlord and tenant representation services.

