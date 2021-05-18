Columbus Point LLP Has $6.67 Million Stock Position in Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV)

Columbus Point LLP grew its position in Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) by 19.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,435,702 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 397,600 shares during the period. Ambev comprises approximately 4.0% of Columbus Point LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Columbus Point LLP’s holdings in Ambev were worth $6,674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Ambev by 69.3% in the fourth quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 101,198,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,668,000 after purchasing an additional 41,425,437 shares in the last quarter. Ruffer LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Ambev in the fourth quarter worth approximately $211,673,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ambev by 45.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,959,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,279,000 after purchasing an additional 12,577,902 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Ambev by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 18,908,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,859,000 after purchasing an additional 2,713,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seafarer Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Ambev by 17.5% in the first quarter. Seafarer Capital Partners LLC now owns 18,528,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,766,000 after purchasing an additional 2,756,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Ambev alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ABEV. Citigroup lowered shares of Ambev from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ambev from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Ambev in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Bradesco Corretora raised shares of Ambev from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of Ambev from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

NYSE:ABEV opened at $3.34 on Tuesday. Ambev S.A. has a 12 month low of $2.08 and a 12 month high of $3.37. The firm has a market cap of $52.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.89 and its 200-day moving average is $2.85.

Ambev (NYSE:ABEV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03. Ambev had a net margin of 16.33% and a return on equity of 13.86%. Research analysts predict that Ambev S.A. will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ambev Company Profile

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks (CSD), other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products in the Americas. It operates through three segments: Brazil; Central America and the Caribbean; Latin America South; and Canada. The company offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Brahva Gold, Extra, Budweiser, Bud Light, Stella Artois, Corona, Modelo Especial, Beck, Leffe, Hoegaarden, Bucanero, Cristal, Mayabe, Cacique, Presidente, Brahma Light, President Light, Bohemia, The One, Banks, Deputy, Quilmes ClÃ¡sica, PaceÃ±a, TaquiÃ±a, Huari, Becker, CusqueÃ±a, Pilsen, Ouro Fino, Patricia, Michelob Ultra, Busch, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith's, and Kokanee brands.

Featured Article: Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV).

Receive News & Ratings for Ambev Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambev and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.