Comerica Bank Acquires 4,068 Shares of Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR)

Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) by 13.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,720 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,068 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.07% of Spire worth $2,652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SR. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Spire in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Spire during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in Spire during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Spire by 67.1% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 894 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Spire by 63.9% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,034 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Spire alerts:

NYSE SR opened at $74.48 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.61. Spire Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.58 and a 12-month high of $77.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.01, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.19.

Spire (NYSE:SR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $3.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.66. Spire had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 8.88%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $773.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.75 EPS. Spire’s revenue was up 54.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Spire Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. Spire’s payout ratio is currently 69.15%.

Several research firms have issued reports on SR. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Spire from $69.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Spire from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Spire from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Spire from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Spire from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Spire presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.89.

Spire Profile

Spire Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas; and provision of energy services on non-regulated basis to on-system utility transportation customers, as well as to retail and wholesale customers.

Recommended Story: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR).

Receive News & Ratings for Spire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.