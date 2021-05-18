Comerica Bank Decreases Stake in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN)

Comerica Bank cut its holdings in shares of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,647 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 886 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Nordstrom were worth $2,506,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of JWN. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Nordstrom in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,382,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Nordstrom by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 811,301 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,321,000 after purchasing an additional 34,235 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nordstrom in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $807,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Nordstrom by 80.7% in the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 528,266 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $16,487,000 after purchasing an additional 235,971 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Nordstrom by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Financial Group Inc. now owns 407,123 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $12,706,000 after purchasing an additional 64,284 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Erik B. Nordstrom sold 15,568 shares of Nordstrom stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.75, for a total transaction of $540,988.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,616,001 shares in the company, valued at $90,906,034.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael W. Maher sold 6,000 shares of Nordstrom stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.40, for a total transaction of $230,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 38,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,464,921.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 83,489 shares of company stock valued at $3,216,987 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.52% of the company’s stock.

JWN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $28.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $24.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Nordstrom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Nordstrom in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Nordstrom presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.40.

NYSE:JWN opened at $43.11 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.56 and a 200 day moving average of $32.99. Nordstrom, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.72 and a 52 week high of $46.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.75 and a beta of 2.44.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.07. Nordstrom had a negative net margin of 4.57% and a negative return on equity of 77.24%. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Nordstrom, Inc. will post -2.94 EPS for the current year.

Nordstrom Company Profile

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; TrunkClub.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; Nordstromrack.com, and HauteLook; clearance stores under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses; and Jeffrey boutiques.

