Comerica Bank Reduces Stock Position in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS)

Comerica Bank lessened its holdings in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,677 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Webster Financial were worth $2,696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of WBS. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Webster Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $50,955,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Webster Financial by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,426,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $102,276,000 after acquiring an additional 253,556 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Webster Financial by 1,140.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 222,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,374,000 after acquiring an additional 204,475 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Webster Financial by 87.6% in the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 437,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,432,000 after acquiring an additional 204,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, rhino investment partners Inc acquired a new position in Webster Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $7,847,000. 86.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:WBS opened at $57.61 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.73 and a beta of 1.65. Webster Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $23.46 and a 52 week high of $63.81. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $55.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.94.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.35. Webster Financial had a net margin of 20.01% and a return on equity of 9.30%. The company had revenue of $300.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $299.54 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Webster Financial Co. will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 5th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 4th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.31%.

In other Webster Financial news, Director Mark Pettie sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $104,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,561,404. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.46% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens upgraded shares of Webster Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Webster Financial from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Compass Point upgraded shares of Webster Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Webster Financial from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Webster Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.09.

Webster Financial Profile

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking.

