Comerica Bank Sells 4,768 Shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Comerica Bank lessened its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) by 5.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,867 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,768 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $2,425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HWM. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 658.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,315,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,691,000 after buying an additional 4,614,715 shares during the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP bought a new position in Howmet Aerospace during the fourth quarter worth $113,322,000. Boston Partners raised its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 18,632,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,780,000 after buying an additional 2,831,040 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Howmet Aerospace during the fourth quarter worth $49,286,000. Finally, Steadfast Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 7,133,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,581,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675,084 shares during the period. 86.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on HWM. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Howmet Aerospace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.27.

Shares of Howmet Aerospace stock opened at $33.71 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $14.64 billion, a PE ratio of 32.11 and a beta of 1.98. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.30 and a 52 week high of $33.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 16.55% and a net margin of 5.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

About Howmet Aerospace

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

