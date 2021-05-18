Comerica Bank Sells 840 Shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

Comerica Bank trimmed its stake in shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) by 4.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 17,836 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 840 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Allegion were worth $2,468,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH increased its position in shares of Allegion by 0.4% during the first quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 17,906 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,249,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Allegion by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 3,933 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Kalos Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Allegion by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 7,582 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $885,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in shares of Allegion by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 35,309 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,109,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Allegion by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 929 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.20% of the company’s stock.

ALLE stock opened at $138.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.88 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $134.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Allegion plc has a 12-month low of $92.92 and a 12-month high of $144.76.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $694.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $649.38 million. Allegion had a return on equity of 63.43% and a net margin of 11.12%. Allegion’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Allegion plc will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. Allegion’s payout ratio is 29.45%.

ALLE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Allegion from $138.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Longbow Research upgraded shares of Allegion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Barclays upgraded Allegion from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $107.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.14.

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers and controls; doors and door systems; electronic security products; electronic, biometric, and mobile access control systems; exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; and other accessories.

