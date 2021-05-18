Comerica (NYSE:CMA) Price Target Raised to $65.00

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at Compass Point from $62.00 to $65.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “sell” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Compass Point’s price target suggests a potential downside of 18.39% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Comerica from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Citigroup upgraded Comerica from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. B. Riley downgraded Comerica from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Comerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Comerica from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.19.

Shares of NYSE CMA opened at $79.65 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $73.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.77. Comerica has a fifty-two week low of $31.92 and a fifty-two week high of $79.84. The company has a market cap of $11.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.94 and a beta of 1.67.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $1.06. The firm had revenue of $713.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $722.96 million. Comerica had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 16.17%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.46) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Comerica will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Comerica announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, April 27th that allows the company to repurchase 10,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Comerica news, EVP Jay K. Oberg sold 4,000 shares of Comerica stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.61, for a total transaction of $298,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP James Harry Weber sold 3,800 shares of Comerica stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $285,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,600 shares of company stock valued at $848,186 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CMA. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Comerica by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Comerica by 83.0% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 4,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 2,101 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comerica during the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. IBM Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Comerica during the 4th quarter valued at about $287,000. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Comerica by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 12,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $710,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. 78.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Comerica

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

