Comerica (NYSE:CMA) Upgraded to Buy by Truist Securities

Truist Securities upgraded shares of Comerica (NYSE:CMA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have $100.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their previous target price of $72.00.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on CMA. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Comerica from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Comerica from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Comerica from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $65.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Comerica from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, B. Riley downgraded shares of Comerica from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $69.24.

Get Comerica alerts:

Shares of NYSE CMA opened at $79.65 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.94 and a beta of 1.67. Comerica has a 52-week low of $31.92 and a 52-week high of $79.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $73.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.77.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $1.06. Comerica had a net margin of 16.17% and a return on equity of 7.12%. The firm had revenue of $713.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $722.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.46) EPS. Analysts forecast that Comerica will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Comerica announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, April 27th that permits the company to repurchase 10,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. Comerica’s payout ratio is 34.83%.

In related news, CAO Mauricio A. Ortiz sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.42, for a total transaction of $58,736.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christine M. Moore sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.67, for a total transaction of $206,010.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,600 shares of company stock valued at $848,186. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CMA. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in Comerica by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in Comerica by 83.0% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 4,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 2,101 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Comerica during the fourth quarter valued at about $202,000. IBM Retirement Fund bought a new position in Comerica during the fourth quarter valued at about $287,000. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC grew its position in Comerica by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 12,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $710,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

Comerica Company Profile

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

See Also: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Comerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.