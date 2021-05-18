Commerce Bank Has $23.58 Million Stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Commerce Bank decreased its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 177,407 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 7,328 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in NIKE were worth $23,575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tsfg LLC grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 583.3% in the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 205 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in NIKE during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in NIKE during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 64.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group reduced their price objective on NIKE from $183.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on NIKE in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird raised NIKE from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Bank of America began coverage on NIKE in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on NIKE from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.29.

In other news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 15,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.54, for a total transaction of $2,003,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Peter B. Henry sold 3,388 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.03, for a total value of $430,377.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $289,882.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 132,482 shares of company stock worth $17,342,141 in the last quarter. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NKE opened at $136.41 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $89.88 and a 1 year high of $147.95. The stock has a market cap of $215.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $133.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.40.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.15. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.89% and a net margin of 7.39%. The firm had revenue of $10.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.46%.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

