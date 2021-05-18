Commerce Bank Has $29.37 Million Stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Commerce Bank lowered its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 4.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 418,581 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 18,276 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Oracle were worth $29,372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 248.0% during the first quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC now owns 522 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. 47.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,013,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.42, for a total transaction of $67,283,460.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,778,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,134,080.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.71, for a total value of $88,548,750.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,139,857,353 shares in the company, valued at $89,718,172,254.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,833,000 shares of company stock worth $727,623,560 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ORCL stock opened at $79.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $228.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $50.91 and a twelve month high of $80.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.75.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $10.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.07 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 101.26% and a net margin of 26.34%. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 8th were given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 7th. This is a positive change from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Oracle’s payout ratio is 36.99%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ORCL shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Oracle from $64.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Oracle from $68.75 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday, March 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Oracle in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “sell” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.19.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle enterprise resource planning (ERP) cloud, Oracle enterprise and performance management cloud, Oracle supply chain management cloud, Oracle human capital management cloud, Oracle customer experience cloud, and NetSuite application suite.

