Commerce Bank Sells 27,086 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Commerce Bank lowered its holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 8.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 276,485 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,086 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Sysco were worth $21,770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of Sysco by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 52,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,137,000 after acquiring an additional 5,613 shares in the last quarter. Summitry LLC grew its position in Sysco by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Summitry LLC now owns 50,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,731,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. grew its position in Sysco by 49.0% during the 4th quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 93,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,943,000 after purchasing an additional 30,745 shares during the last quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC grew its position in Sysco by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 2,505,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,029,000 after purchasing an additional 270,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meyer Handelman Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 574,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,653,000 after acquiring an additional 10,650 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on SYY. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Sysco from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Sysco from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Sysco from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Sysco from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.00.

NYSE:SYY opened at $84.13 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.56, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.73. The company has a fifty day moving average of $82.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.04 billion, a PE ratio of -1,201.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.38. Sysco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $50.03 and a fifty-two week high of $86.73.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $11.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.02 billion. Sysco had a negative net margin of 0.04% and a positive return on equity of 39.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 89.55%.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

