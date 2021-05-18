Commerce Bank Sells 2,926 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Commerce Bank lessened its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 323,167 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,926 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $24,971,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RTX. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $1,089,275,000. Dodge & Cox boosted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 39,109,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,796,750,000 after purchasing an additional 8,787,122 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $164,570,000. Pendal Group Limited acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $141,311,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 12,729.0% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,854,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,581,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839,601 shares in the last quarter. 75.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RTX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Langenberg & Company upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.73.

Shares of Raytheon Technologies stock opened at $86.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $131.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -74.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.36. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $51.92 and a 1-year high of $87.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.02. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 8.35% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. The firm had revenue of $15.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.78 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This is a boost from Raytheon Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.00%.

In related news, EVP Frank R. Jimenez sold 19,713 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.47, for a total value of $1,625,731.11. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,221 shares in the company, valued at $5,131,365.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

