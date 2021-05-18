Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Purchases 823 Shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lifted its position in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 60,448 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 823 shares during the quarter. Monster Beverage makes up 1.2% of Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $5,506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Monster Beverage by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,357,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,461,000 after purchasing an additional 335,995 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Monster Beverage by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,720,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,107,000 after purchasing an additional 279,500 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Monster Beverage in the 4th quarter worth about $332,245,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Monster Beverage by 502.7% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,127,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,776,000 after purchasing an additional 1,774,710 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Monster Beverage by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,047,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,366,000 after purchasing an additional 74,312 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.59% of the company’s stock.

MNST stock opened at $91.35 on Tuesday. Monster Beverage Co. has a 1-year low of $66.22 and a 1-year high of $99.24. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $94.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.11.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.02). Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 28.24% and a net margin of 26.99%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on MNST. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Monster Beverage from $109.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Monster Beverage in a report on Sunday, May 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Monster Beverage in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Monster Beverage from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Monster Beverage from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.10.

About Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy teas and shakes, non-carbonated energy drinks, and ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks primarily to bottlers and beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, drug stores, foodservice customers, value stores, e-commerce retailers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to bottling and canning operations.

