Commerzbank (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $7.95

Commerzbank AG (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $7.95 and last traded at $7.89, with a volume of 21189 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $7.90.

CRZBY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Commerzbank in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Oddo Bhf raised Commerzbank from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Commerzbank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Barclays assumed coverage on Commerzbank in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set an “underweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Commerzbank to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.25.

Get Commerzbank alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 10.95, a current ratio of 10.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.10. The stock has a market cap of $9.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.39 and a beta of 1.81. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.37.

Commerzbank AG provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, multinational groups, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers, and Corporate Clients. The company offers accounts, commercial payments, payment enabling, clearing and custody, and other services; trade services, including documentary collection, letters of credit, guarantees, trade facilitation, supply chain financing, buyer's credit, and forfaiting services; and bilateral loans, club deals, Schuldschein instruments, syndicated loans, bonds, private placements, other debt instruments, and Islamic financing services.

Read More: Current Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Commerzbank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commerzbank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.