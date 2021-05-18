Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 22.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 174,604 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,381 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $11,052,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kellogg in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Kellogg in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Kellogg in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Kellogg in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Kellogg in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Kellogg alerts:

In other news, SVP Christopher M. Hood sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.15, for a total transaction of $201,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,130,602.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.02, for a total transaction of $4,918,313.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 503,001 shares of company stock valued at $31,372,343. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Kellogg from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Kellogg from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Kellogg in a report on Thursday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Kellogg from $67.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Kellogg from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.92.

K stock opened at $66.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $64.06 and a 200-day moving average of $61.75. Kellogg has a 12-month low of $56.61 and a 12-month high of $72.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The company has a market cap of $22.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.17, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.60.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.15. Kellogg had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 41.23%. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kellogg will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. This is a boost from Kellogg’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.87%.

Kellogg Company Profile

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars and bites, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding K? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kellogg (NYSE:K).

Receive News & Ratings for Kellogg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellogg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.