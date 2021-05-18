Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Buys 138,155 Shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) by 40.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 477,017 shares of the airline’s stock after acquiring an additional 138,155 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.07% of American Airlines Group worth $11,400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AAL. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in American Airlines Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in American Airlines Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in American Airlines Group by 171.7% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,076 shares of the airline’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in American Airlines Group by 101.3% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,717 shares of the airline’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in American Airlines Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. 44.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get American Airlines Group alerts:

AAL stock opened at $23.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 1.82. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.32. American Airlines Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.36 and a fifty-two week high of $26.09.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The airline reported ($4.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.30) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($2.65) EPS. American Airlines Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 52.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that American Airlines Group Inc. will post -19.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AAL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised American Airlines Group from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on American Airlines Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised American Airlines Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised American Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Raymond James raised American Airlines Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.38.

About American Airlines Group

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

Featured Article: Basic Economics

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL).

Receive News & Ratings for American Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.