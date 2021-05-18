Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Grows Position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 64,094 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,547 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $11,760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWKS. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in Skyworks Solutions by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,731 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its position in Skyworks Solutions by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 1,584 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $381,000. Royal Harbor Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Royal Harbor Partners LLC now owns 7,445 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares during the period. Finally, Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $77,000. 76.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SWKS opened at $164.16 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $182.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $166.29. The stock has a market cap of $27.10 billion, a PE ratio of 34.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.21. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $108.98 and a 12 month high of $204.00.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 21.36% and a net margin of 24.28%. As a group, analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 6.53 EPS for the current year.

Skyworks Solutions declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, January 28th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to reacquire up to 7.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 17th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.39%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SWKS. Barclays lifted their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $207.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $200.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.55.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

