Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $10.03 Million Holdings in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH) by 13.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,202 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,832 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 0.19% of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF worth $10,034,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF in the third quarter worth about $4,933,000. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $2,868,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $361,000. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $908,000. Finally, Genesee Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 401.1% in the fourth quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 27,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,066,000 after purchasing an additional 22,231 shares during the period.

VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF stock opened at $230.74 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $245.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $232.19. VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF has a 52 week low of $134.43 and a 52 week high of $258.59.

