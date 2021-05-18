Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $10.42 Million Holdings in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC decreased its stake in shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) by 7.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 231,003 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,536 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in ViacomCBS were worth $10,418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of ViacomCBS by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,512,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,733,073,000 after buying an additional 485,605 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of ViacomCBS by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 43,222,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,610,451,000 after buying an additional 7,106,259 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of ViacomCBS by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,435,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,314,000 after buying an additional 830,854 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in ViacomCBS during the fourth quarter worth $274,539,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in ViacomCBS by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,642,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,984,000 after acquiring an additional 47,428 shares during the period. 80.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Richard M. Jones sold 40,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.62, for a total transaction of $3,247,776.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,217 shares in the company, valued at $2,274,854.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Linda M. Griego sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.51, for a total value of $387,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 39,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,530,727.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ViacomCBS stock opened at $38.41 on Tuesday. ViacomCBS Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.21 and a 52 week high of $101.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $23.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.46, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.79.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.30. ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 18.58% and a net margin of 5.22%. The business had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on VIAC shares. Gabelli upgraded ViacomCBS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Loop Capital upgraded ViacomCBS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 29th. TheStreet upgraded ViacomCBS from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded ViacomCBS from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded ViacomCBS from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $59.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.00.

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Entertainment, Cable Networks, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; acquires or develops, and schedules programming on the CBS Television Network that includes primetime comedies and dramas, reality, specials, kids' programs, daytime dramas, game shows, and late night programs; produces or distributes talk shows, court shows, game shows, and newsmagazines; owns and operates 29 broadcast television stations; and operates CBS Sports Network, a 24/7 cable program service that provides college sports and related content, as well as streaming and cable subscription services.

