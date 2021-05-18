Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDY) Receives $33.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDY) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $33.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 30th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays raised shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th.

Get Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS MGDDY traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.23. 77,665 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 236,150. The firm has a market cap of $26.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 1.17. Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions has a twelve month low of $18.73 and a twelve month high of $31.21. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.64.

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin SCA engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of tires. Its products and services include tires, mobility services, lifestyle products, Michelin solutions and Michelin engineering and services. The company operates through the following segments: Passenger car and Light truck tires and related distribution, Truck tires and related distribution, and Specialty businesses.

Recommended Story: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Receive News & Ratings for Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.