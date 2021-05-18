Compass Group (OTCMKTS:CMPGY) Upgraded by BNP Paribas to “Outperform”

BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Compass Group (OTCMKTS:CMPGY) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on CMPGY. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Compass Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Compass Group in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. AlphaValue cut shares of Compass Group to a reduce rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an underperform rating on shares of Compass Group in a research note on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating on shares of Compass Group in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $712.00.

Shares of CMPGY stock opened at $21.83 on Monday. Compass Group has a 52-week low of $12.77 and a 52-week high of $23.19. The stock has a market cap of $38.95 billion, a PE ratio of 90.97 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.82.

Compass Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and support services company in North America, Europe, and internationally. It serves business and industry; healthcare and senior living market; education; sports and leisure; and defense, offshore, and remote sectors. The company also offers support services, such as cleaning in hospitals; reception services at corporate headquarters; managing remote camps; grounds and facilities services at schools and universities; and others.

