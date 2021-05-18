Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) Reaches New 12-Month High at $71.75

Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $71.75 and last traded at $71.43, with a volume of 312 shares. The stock had previously closed at $71.16.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CMP. Zacks Investment Research cut Compass Minerals International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. TheStreet upgraded Compass Minerals International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.00.

Get Compass Minerals International alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.65 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $66.96 and a 200 day moving average of $64.09.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.23. Compass Minerals International had a return on equity of 21.38% and a net margin of 5.73%. The firm had revenue of $426.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $443.35 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Compass Minerals International, Inc. will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. Compass Minerals International’s payout ratio is currently 150.00%.

In other Compass Minerals International news, Director Amy Yoder sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.72, for a total transaction of $88,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $732,588.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Compass Minerals International by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 9,055 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 5,023 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 5,364 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 12,541 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $787,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,134 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Compass Minerals International Company Profile (NYSE:CMP)

Compass Minerals International, Inc, produces and sells essential minerals primarily in the United States, Canada, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with salt to produce specialty products.

Further Reading: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Minerals International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass Minerals International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.