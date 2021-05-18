Congress Asset Management Co. MA Acquires Shares of 461,181 Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA acquired a new stake in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 461,181 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $9,855,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned approximately 0.69% of Lantheus as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LNTH. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Lantheus in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Cowen Prime Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lantheus in the fourth quarter valued at about $130,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Lantheus in the fourth quarter valued at about $141,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Lantheus in the fourth quarter valued at about $195,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lantheus in the fourth quarter valued at about $216,000. 84.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LNTH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Lantheus from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lantheus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Lantheus from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Lantheus currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.25.

In other Lantheus news, SVP Michael P. Duffy sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.75, for a total value of $163,125.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 109,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,381,016. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Mary Anne Heino sold 27,157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.26, for a total transaction of $495,886.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 711,720 shares in the company, valued at $12,996,007.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 72,188 shares of company stock worth $1,411,148 over the last quarter. 2.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LNTH opened at $21.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 262.66 and a beta of 1.32. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.52 and a twelve month high of $24.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $92.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.24 million. Lantheus had a net margin of 0.12% and a return on equity of 11.05%. Lantheus’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lantheus Profile

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic agents and products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, a microbubble ultrasound enhancing agent used in ultrasound exams of the heart; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine; Xenon-133 to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent; and RELISTOR for opioid-induced constipation.

