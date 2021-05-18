Congress Asset Management Co. MA Buys 2,472 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,487 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,472 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up approximately 1.3% of Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $139,194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 44,364.5% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,551,846 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $25,169,000 after acquiring an additional 7,534,862 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $9,523,211,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,271,179 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,733,202,000 after acquiring an additional 697,236 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,183,875 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $12,590,747,000 after acquiring an additional 447,141 shares during the period. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 222.9% during the 4th quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 619,791 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,086,270,000 after acquiring an additional 427,842 shares during the period. 33.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $2,288.92 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.23, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2,257.99 and its 200 day moving average is $1,968.85. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,351.65 and a 12 month high of $2,431.38.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $9.87 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GOOGL shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $2,025.00 to $2,350.00 in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2,450.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,525.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,600.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,504.76.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

