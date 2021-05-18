Congress Asset Management Co. MA Cuts Position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA lessened its stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,683 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 164 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $10,526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CRM. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in salesforce.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,202,604,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in salesforce.com by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,886,700 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,090,207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,680,084 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in salesforce.com by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 65,415,954 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $14,557,012,000 after acquiring an additional 1,217,637 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its stake in salesforce.com by 83.8% in the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 2,632,295 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $557,704,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvard Management Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in salesforce.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $206,406,000. 80.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

CRM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Loop Capital raised shares of salesforce.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $225.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Macquarie raised their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $252.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Nord/LB cut shares of salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of salesforce.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $232.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $267.91.

CRM opened at $215.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.15, a P/E/G ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $223.92 and its 200-day moving average is $228.10. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52-week low of $167.00 and a 52-week high of $284.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.68 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 6.63%. Equities analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 68,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.58, for a total transaction of $15,839,608.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total transaction of $1,065,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,914,546. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 176,635 shares of company stock valued at $40,124,503 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

See Also: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM).

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.