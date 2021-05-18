Congress Asset Management Co. MA Grows Holdings in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its holdings in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 70,619 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,796 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned about 0.20% of Medpace worth $11,585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kendall Capital Management increased its stake in Medpace by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 5,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $861,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Medpace by 71.3% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 69,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,424,000 after buying an additional 28,976 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in Medpace by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 10,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Medpace by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC increased its stake in Medpace by 52.2% in the 1st quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 4,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,000 after buying an additional 1,421 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MEDP opened at $162.33 on Tuesday. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.80 and a fifty-two week high of $196.12. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $171.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $149.87. The stock has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a PE ratio of 49.64 and a beta of 1.35.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $260.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $266.48 million. Medpace had a net margin of 13.87% and a return on equity of 17.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current year.

In other Medpace news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 14,377 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.64, for a total value of $2,712,077.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 706,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $133,301,135.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Medpace Investors, Llc sold 20,729 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.38, for a total transaction of $4,008,574.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,340,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,226,168,626.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 141,410 shares of company stock valued at $26,313,942. Corporate insiders own 26.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MEDP. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Medpace from $135.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Medpace from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.20.

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. It also provides clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

