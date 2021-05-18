Congress Asset Management Co. MA Has $8.66 Million Stock Holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 35,631 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 1,650 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $8,664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BDX. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Becton, Dickinson and in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. bought a new position in Becton, Dickinson and in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Becton, Dickinson and in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Becton, Dickinson and in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Becton, Dickinson and in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BDX. Raymond James raised their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. TheStreet upgraded Becton, Dickinson and from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $273.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $279.80.

NYSE:BDX opened at $241.09 on Tuesday. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a fifty-two week low of $219.50 and a fifty-two week high of $284.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.11 billion, a PE ratio of 88.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $248.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $246.85.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.15. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 5.11%. The business had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.55 EPS. Becton, Dickinson and’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be given a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 8th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.55%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps, dedicated disposables, IV fluids, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

