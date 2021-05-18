Congress Asset Management Co. MA Makes New Investment in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA bought a new position in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 133,467 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,770,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Onto Innovation by 15.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,209,498 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,349,000 after purchasing an additional 163,008 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Onto Innovation in the fourth quarter worth $378,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Onto Innovation in the fourth quarter worth $17,885,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Onto Innovation in the fourth quarter worth $22,077,000. Finally, Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY purchased a new stake in Onto Innovation in the fourth quarter worth $60,164,000. 91.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE ONTO opened at $58.30 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $67.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.28. Onto Innovation Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.08 and a fifty-two week high of $72.55. The company has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -306.84 and a beta of 1.28.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.04. Onto Innovation had a positive return on equity of 6.32% and a negative net margin of 1.27%. The business had revenue of $169.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.05 million. On average, research analysts expect that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ONTO. TheStreet raised Onto Innovation from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. B. Riley raised their price target on Onto Innovation from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Onto Innovation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Onto Innovation from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on Onto Innovation from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.20.

In related news, Director Bruce C. Rhine sold 32,689 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.01, for a total transaction of $2,321,245.89. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 224,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,938,833.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven R. Roth sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $1,050,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs macro defect inspection and metrology, lithography systems, and process control analytical software worldwide. It offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, probe card test and analysis, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements; and process control software portfolio that includes solutions for standalone tools, groups of tools, or factory-wide suites.

