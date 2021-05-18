Congress Asset Management Co. MA Sells 1,232 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA trimmed its position in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,505 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 1,232 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $18,709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ADSK. Norges Bank bought a new position in Autodesk in the 4th quarter worth about $1,054,698,000. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 1,372.7% during the fourth quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,004,042 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $306,574,000 after purchasing an additional 935,865 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 11,841.5% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 452,942 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $138,301,000 after purchasing an additional 449,149 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,199,915 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,282,403,000 after purchasing an additional 276,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 185.0% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 296,585 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $79,503,000 after purchasing an additional 192,533 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Autodesk alerts:

In other news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 24,031 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.03, for a total value of $6,344,904.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CRO Steven M. Blum sold 6,772 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.90, for a total transaction of $1,820,990.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 64,232 shares of company stock worth $17,126,155. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ADSK shares. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $324.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Autodesk from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Autodesk from $340.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Autodesk from $285.00 to $342.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $300.23.

ADSK stock opened at $274.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $60.54 billion, a PE ratio of 143.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.62, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $287.48 and its 200 day moving average is $284.22. Autodesk, Inc. has a one year low of $183.04 and a one year high of $321.13.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The software company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 11.74% and a negative return on equity of 1,423.72%. Research analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Further Reading: Catch-Up Contributions

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK).

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.