Congress Asset Management Co. MA Sells 14,657 Shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA lowered its position in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) by 8.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 164,993 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 14,657 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Trimble were worth $12,835,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRMB. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Trimble in the fourth quarter worth $184,236,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trimble by 1,638.1% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,335,721 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $155,956,000 after purchasing an additional 2,201,337 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Trimble by 957.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,269,556 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $84,768,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149,475 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in Trimble by 687.3% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 975,237 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $65,118,000 after acquiring an additional 851,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Trimble by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,994,563 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $199,947,000 after acquiring an additional 702,289 shares in the last quarter. 89.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP James A. Kirkland sold 16,197 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total transaction of $1,236,802.92. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 69,605 shares in the company, valued at $5,315,037.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kaigham Gabriel sold 4,356 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.62, for a total transaction of $311,976.72. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $608,770. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TRMB. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Trimble from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Trimble from $44.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Trimble from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.11.

NASDAQ TRMB opened at $76.23 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Trimble Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.89 and a 12-month high of $84.86. The firm has a market cap of $19.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.09, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.50.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $886.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $826.31 million. Trimble had a net margin of 15.56% and a return on equity of 14.84%. Equities analysts expect that Trimble Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trimble Company Profile

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

